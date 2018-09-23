Batti Gul Meter Chalu movie review: The Shahid Kapoor starrer is a film with good intentions

By Shubhra Gupta

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma, Sushmita Murkherjee

Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Movie rating: Two and a half stars

To make a message go down easy, you have to pad up the movie nice and proper. This is something that Hindi cinema used to understand and implement, as the default mainstream story-telling style. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a hark-back to a forgotten tradition, which, at its best, gave us story and substance. Batti Gul gives us both, for most part.

