Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

Batting for skilled Indian immigrants, US lawmaker calls for merit-based Green Card system

Added by Indo American News on July 31, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Congressman Kevin Yoder FB-compressed

A top US politician has called for the implementation of a system that awards Green Cards or permanent residency in America based on merit rather than country-specific quota.

Speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives recently, Republican Congressman Kevin Yoder from Kansas said that over 700,000 high skilled immigrant workers from India are living in the US on temporary work visas.

Click here to read more…

Credit: thenewsminute.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *