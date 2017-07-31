Batting for skilled Indian immigrants, US lawmaker calls for merit-based Green Card system
A top US politician has called for the implementation of a system that awards Green Cards or permanent residency in America based on merit rather than country-specific quota.
Speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives recently, Republican Congressman Kevin Yoder from Kansas said that over 700,000 high skilled immigrant workers from India are living in the US on temporary work visas.
