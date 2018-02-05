Houston Community College-Home Page
Bengaluru: Students sell pakodas in convocation robes to protest PM Modi’s comments on employment

Added by Indo American News on February 5, 2018.
A short distance away, in the state capital of poll-bound Karnataka’s Palace Grounds, the Prime Minister addressed a campaign rally. (Picture Source: ANI)

NEW DELHI:

In an apparent protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on employment in the country, college students in Bengaluru donning convocation robes sold ‘pakodas’ to passersby on Sunday ahead of the PM’s rally there. They were later taken into custody by the city police. The students were protesting against PM Modi’s recent remarks that selling pakodas is also a form of employment and can be seen in the light of ‘job creation’.

The students gathered close to the Mehkri Circle in Bengaluru, a city which is considered the IT-hub of the country and is known to provide employment opportunities to IT professionals from across the country.

