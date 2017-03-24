Bollywood Shake to Host Its 5th Annual Bollywood Pageant USA

HOUSTON: Bollywood Shake will be hosting its 5th Annual Bollywood Pageant USA 2017 on March 26, at 6PM at Stafford Civic Center (1415 Constitution Ave, Stafford TX).

This year’s show will feature contestants from all over the United States. Bollywood Shake conducted its auditions and extensive search for the last 6 months all over the US to find the best ladies to compete for this year’s crown! The contestants will be arriving in Houston this weekend and are ready to set the stage on fire in the Teen, Miss & Mrs. Bollywood categories! This year’s competition will feature contestants from New York, California, North Carolina, Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, Dallas, Austin, Houston and a surprise contestant all the way from Germany!!

Special celebrity guest, actress and ex-Miss India Pooja Batra will be a judge at the event along with an esteemed panel of judges including Founder & CEO of HumFM Rehan Siddiqi, Actor Mahesh Sriram, Vice President of Pratham USA Asha Dhume, Miss NAM Teen Colorado 2016 Serene Singh, Celebrity Chef Roshni Gurnani, Miss Mexico Houston Samara Perez, Miss Bollywood USA 2015 Hinna Akhtar, Amir Dodhiya and Realtor Shaneel Mitha.

This year’s performances will include singer Salman Mithani, Bollywood Pageant Theme Song by rap artist and motivational speaker Rocko Stedy Narvios and a spectacular fashion show by Dress Galaxy. Emcees will be Mrs. Bollywood 2015 Shruthi Bekal and Mr. Bollywood 2014 Waqas Syed.

Bollywood Shake is also hosting a Kids Bollywood Pageant earlier in the day on March 26th from 11am-1pm and Jalwa Talent Show featuring a Singing and Dancing Competition on March 26th from 1-4PM. Entry for the Kids Bollywood Pageant and Jalwa Talent Show is FREE! There will be food by Universal Bakery & Snacks and vendor booths for shopping!

In addition to running a very successful Bollywood dance school and hosting their own radio show, Bollywood Shake has always promoted local talent through its events. The Bollywood Pageant has featured renowned Bollywood celebrity guests in the past including Preity Zinta, Raveena Tandon, Neha Dhupia and Meenakshi Seshadri. Bollywood Shake has also hosted events like Mandira Bedi’s designer fashion show, Reality Dance Competition with Naved Jaffri, Vatsal Sheth and Omi Vaidya and New Year’s Eve Galas.

Ruchika Dias, Founder & CEO of Bollywood Shake, has successfully organized the Bollywood Pageants for the past 5 years. This year’s team includes Pageant Coach Niharika Nag, Contestant Manager Bindhya Babu, Judges Coordinator Pavana Gadde, Fitness Coach Anu Krish, Backstage Manager Lisa Savage, Varun Gupta, Saritha Ethirajan, Mousumi Banerjee and a big group of volunteers who are working hard to put on an incredible show!

Ruchika’s vision has always been to bring Bollywood to mainstream America. The Bollywood Pageant has been featured on ABC 13, Fox 26, TV-Asia and B4U TV. This event promises to be one of the most fashionable, glamorous and entertaining pageants in America! Tickets are available on Sulekha.com.

Special thanks to our sponsors – B4U TV, Official Media Partner 106.1 HumFM, Official Beauty Partner D’Elegance Salon & Day Spa, Official Formal Gown Designer Dress Galaxy by Ruby Ashraf, Official Decorator Deco Art, Official Realtor Shaneel Mitha, Amir Dodhiya of New York Life, Official DJ Impact, Official Photographer Jasleen Kaur, Official Makeover Team Fashion Face Houston and Food Sponsors Universal Bakery and Café India.