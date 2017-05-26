CG Ray Hosts Reception for MD Anderson Cancer Center GAP Attendees

HOUSTON: In 2002, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) leaders, Dr. Durga Agarwal and Ashoke Nath, had helped connect MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC) to several medical institutions in India — TATA Cancer Center (Mumbai), S-Vyasa ( Bangalore) and AIIMS (Delhi).

This introduction resulted in the visit of an IACCGH delegation to India and the signing of MOU between MD Anderson President Dr. John Mendelsohn with then-Director Dr. Katy Dinshaw of Tata Memorial Center in Mumbai.

The chamber delegation included Deepa Thakur, Vijay Goradia, Pankaj Dhume, Ajit Thakur, Jagdip Ahluwalia and MDACC’s Dr. Sen Pathak. The delegation also visited AIIMS Delhi and Infosys in Bangalore.

The Chamber has continued to nurture the relationship by hosting a dinner for the visiting Indian doctors when they come to Houston.

This year, the dinner was hosted by Consul General Anupam Ray and his wife Dr. Amit Goldberg Ray, with attendance by over 100 local and visiting doctors from India in town to attend the Global Academic Program Conference hosted by MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Former MD Anderson President John Mendelsohn and interim MD Anderson President Dr. Marshall Hicks were among the VIPS who attended the event and addressed the guests.

IACCGH President Allen Richards welcomed the guests and Executive Director Jagdip Ahluwalia talked about the chamber’s long relationship with MDACC. In his remarks, CG Rat emphasized the growth opportunity that healthcare offered in the Indian economy.

The Chamber presented a special token of appreciation to the Southside Group for their long-term support of the IACCGH-MDACC initiative. Sonia Alizzi accepted the plaque on behalf of Harish Katharani.

The attendees included the Dr. Prasun Jalal, President of the Indian Doctors Association, and other prominent local doctors. The visitors from India included Dr. Rath from AIIMS and Dr. Rajesh Grover from the Delhi State Cancer Institute.