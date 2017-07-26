Chasing the monsoons in the Western Ghats of Karnataka

The arrival of the monsoon in India is a phenomenon, specially when it rains in Karnataka. It quite literally is an emotion for the people residing near Western Ghats and its natural wealth. The southern peninsular region of India along its western coastline has a long ridge ofmountain ranges called the Western Ghats. These mountain ranges are perfect for monsoontrekking in Karnataka, and the forests that abound it acts as the catchment region for the rains. It has also recently been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The large agrarian population and the life in the rainforests of the Western Ghats come alive in the monsoons, celebrating this time of abundance.

Credit: www.happytrips.com