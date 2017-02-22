Couple quit prime US jobs to teach their daughter Gujarati

RAJKOT: Quitting a high-salary job with the world’s second biggest investment bank is not an easy decision. But Gaurav Pandit and his wife Sheetal had no qualms when they resigned together from Goldman Sachsin New York. But the reason for this bold decision could leave many surprised.

This couple from Gujarat put in their papers only because they wanted their eighteen-month daughter to stay in their native Bhavnagar and learn their mother tongue Gujarati.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com