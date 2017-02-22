HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Couple quit prime US jobs to teach their daughter Gujarati

Added by Indo American News on February 22, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

nri

RAJKOT: Quitting a high-salary job with the world’s second biggest investment bank is not an easy decision. But Gaurav Pandit and his wife Sheetal had no qualms when they resigned together from Goldman Sachsin New York. But the reason for this bold decision could leave many surprised.

This couple from Gujarat put in their papers only because they wanted their eighteen-month daughter to stay in their native Bhavnagar and learn their mother tongue Gujarati.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *