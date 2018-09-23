TravelGuzs- Home Page
Decoding the benefits of antioxidants in human body

Antioxidants help to lower the risk of cancer and Parkinson’s disease. (Source: File Photo)

By Swati Dubey 

Ever seen your mom dipping freshly chopped vegetables like brinjal and potatoes in cold water before cooking them? Cold water, which here works as an antioxidant and prevents these vegetables from oxidising results in spoiling their color, texture, taste and nutrient value. Similar is the case with antioxidants in the human body. They help to counter the excessive number of free radicals that lead to a number of diseases and accelerate the process of ageing.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

