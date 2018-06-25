Delhi: Army major arrested over colleague’s wife murder

NEW DELHI: THE DELHI Police arrested an Army officer, Major Nikhil Rai Handa (40), from Meerut on Sunday in connection with the murder of another Army Major’s wife in the Capital.

Shailza Dwivedi (35), wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found dead at Brar Square, near Delhi Cantonment Metro station, on Saturday. Police said her throat had been slit and, according to eyewitnesses, she was thrown out of a vehicle which then ran over her.

Credit: indianexpress.com