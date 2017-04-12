Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

Deserted by NRI husband, woman seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help

Added by Indo American News on April 12, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

chand-deep-kaur_650x400_51491887497

CHANDIGARH: A 29-year-old woman who was deserted by her NRI husband has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in getting him deported from New Zealand.

Though her husband, Ramandeep Singh, has been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by the Punjab Police, Chand Deep Kaur has now sought help of the Union minister, saying she wants to set an example so that no other NRI cheats his wife.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *