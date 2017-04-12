Deserted by NRI husband, woman seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help

CHANDIGARH: A 29-year-old woman who was deserted by her NRI husband has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in getting him deported from New Zealand.

Though her husband, Ramandeep Singh, has been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by the Punjab Police, Chand Deep Kaur has now sought help of the Union minister, saying she wants to set an example so that no other NRI cheats his wife.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com