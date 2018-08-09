Dilshad Patel: Changing the Game of Sports and Healthcare

HOUSTON: Movement therapy uses movement as a tool to enhance an individual’s overall well-being and health by expressing through movement. Through Movement Therapy for Sports and Healthcare, we utilize life’s most fundamental and basic component — movement! — To enhance overall health and fitness levels, increase mobility, coordination, mind and body connection, and elevate your connection to yourself and your environment.

MTS- Movement Therapy for Sports- Changing the Game

MTS-Movement Therapy for Sports is a uniquely designed training method that enables athletes and sports teams to optimize their physical and mental performance, prevent injury, and enhance their teamwork on and off the field. Coaches and athletes attest that this method yields noticeable improvements in concentration, hand-eye coordination, energy levels, balance and attunement to their and their teammates movements.

Dilshad has used her classical cultural dance background to innovate and introduce “Movement Therapy” in India with her pioneering MTS™ program. Her proprietary process has been adopted by elite sports teams like the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier Cricket League and the Canadian National cricket team during their training for the 2011 World Cup. MTS has also been adopted by professional golfer Sharmila Nicollet. She is the youngest Indian to qualify for the Ladies European Tour.

Dilshad has recently been appointed by the ‘GoSports Foundation’ to train India’s current no. 1 Rhythmic Gymnast-Meghana Gundlapally for the World Cup preparation.

MFH- Movement for Healthcare- Bringing the Arts-in-Healthcare

MFH is an introduction to the basic principles, techniques and methods of effectively using movement concepts with therapeutic value, for enhancing the over-all well being of a person. The main goal of this initiative is to improve the health-related quality of life by enhancing an individual’s psychological and physical well-being through fun-filled therapeutic dance and movement sessions. She has introduced Movement Therapy to hospitals in India with a view to enhance the psychological and physical well being, through her program, MFH -Movement for Healthcare.

Additionally, Dilshad was appointed by McCann Health for India’s first project on fitness and health-related therapeutic movement, “Pump Start”, choreographed by Remo D’souza and performed by Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

Her goal is to create an awareness of this new form of therapy, provide relief; health, self-awareness and joy to people that find themselves in life’s troubled situations by using dance and movement as a therapeutic tool to find solutions.

RHYTHM-INDIA HAS A NEW OFFERING THAT IS CHANGING THE GAME OF HEALTHCARE & SPORTS.

Join the movement towards better health and experience a FREE Introductory workshop -Movement for Healthcare @ Rhythm-India. RSVP today for our first session on Wednesday, September 5th from 6.30-7.30 pm for (adults and seniors) Visit: www.rhythm-India.com, Call: 281-968-9479, E-mail: xiao@rhythm-india.com



Dilshad has intensively worked as a Movement Therapist in India and the US. She trained at the Harkness Dance Center (approved coursework by the ADTA-American Dance Therapy Association) in New York. She has collaborated with Rhythm-India, through which she runs both her programs. She is also pursuing her Masters in Exercise Science/ Physiology from the University of Houston, Clear Lake.

To follow our journey and learn more about Dilshad: www.dilshadpatel.com, Instagram: movementtherapyindia, LinkedIn: DilshadPatel, Twitter: @DilshadPatel, Facebook: Movement Therapy for Sports and Healthcare (coming soon!)