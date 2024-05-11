Team Members at Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston Receive Certification from Maharani Weddings

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston is proud to announce that two of its catering sales managers, Alex Trego, and Caitlin Bracewell, have recently received certification from Maharani, an esteemed authority in South Asian weddings. The certification further enhances the resort’s ability to handle the unique requirements of South Asian weddings.

To obtain their certification, Trego and Bracewell took a three-hour course covering education on cultural events and traditions specific to different regions within India, emphasizing the differences and nuances crucial for successful event planning.

“Our Maharani wedding certification, combined with the wide array of venues, amenities, and activities, allow us to create an unforgettable wedding weekend experience for the bride, groom, family members, and all of their guests,” said Desiree Tapping, director of catering for Margaritaville Lake Resort. “Our all-suite accommodations, situated in either the tower or charming lakeside cottages, offer the wedding party and guests a comfortable and relaxing place to stay.”

Located about an hour north of Houston, Margaritaville Lake Resort is a lush, tropical oasis on a secluded lakefront, the perfect setting for the time-honored traditions of South Asian weddings. With over 72,000 square feet of event space, the resort can host every wedding festivity– including a welcome dinner, the Mehendi, and Sangeet, as well as separate Vidhi ceremonies for the bride and groom all onsite. In addition, the resort features a private, .75-mile road leading up to the resort entrance, which means there is no need to seek a permit from the city to bring in a horse or elephant for a Baraat. As a lakeside resort, Margaritaville Lake Resort also offers couples the option of having a Baraat come in on a boat.

Margaritaville Lake Resort has launched its “Pick Your Paradise” offer to celebrate its recent achievement and showcase its enhanced capabilities. Now, for a limited time, couples who decide to book their wedding by Dec. 31, 2024, can pick from various complimentary event enhancements designed to transport them to marital bliss.

To learn more about the “Pick Your Paradise” special offer, visit https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-lake-resort-lake-conroe/weddings/wedding-offers/wedding-special-offers.

To learn more about South Asian weddings at Margaritaville Lake Resort, visit the website.

About Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston

The Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston, an all-suite resort, features 335 guest suites, including 32 lakefront cottages, on 186 lakefront acres on Lake Conroe. It is the first Margaritaville Resort in Texas. Bars and restaurants feature signature Margaritaville dining concepts – the LandShark Bar & Grill with boat slips on Lake Conroe, the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, the Lone Palm Pool Bar, the License to Chill Bar & Café, Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions, Boathouse Bar and Lounge, and a Margaritaville Retail Shop.

Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston offers an array of recreational activities: an 18-hole golf course, a 3.5-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, and fishing. Margaritaville’s popular full-service St. Somewhere Spa and a spacious Fins Up Fitness Center provide exceptional wellness options. With 72,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space, the resort can host special events and meetings of every size. Located just an hour from Houston and about three hours from the major hubs of Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio, the resort is within easy reach of over 19 million Texans. The project is a joint venture of Songy Highroads (SHR) and The Wampold Companies. The Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe |Houston, is part of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company’s Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio. In 2023, the resort received a prestigious MICE Award in the Texas Best Incentive Hotel category. The World MICE Awards celebrate and recognize excellence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry globally, highlighting the best destinations, hotels, and service providers.

In 2023, Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Brands in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality was formed by the 2021 merger of two hotel and resort management companies, creating the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry and its best workplace. The organization’s global portfolio spans more than 240 properties in the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. It maintains offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.benchmarkpyramid.com.