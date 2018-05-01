Do you get easily angry in hot weather? This finding will surprise you

We all get hot and irritable during summers and now we have a theory that explains why it happens. A team in Poland conducted a study to find the link between rising temperature and stress levels. This has been something that has puzzled experts for many years.

The research has revealed that cortisol, which is the stress hormone is lower in winter, and the heat does make it rise. This could affect public health because cortisol is important to regulate salt, sugar as well as fluids across the body.

Credit: timesofindia.com