MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

Do you get easily angry in hot weather? This finding will surprise you

Added by Indo American News on May 1, 2018.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Health

We all get hot and irritable during summers and now we have a theory that explains why it happens. A team in Poland conducted a study to find the link between rising temperature and stress levels. This has been something that has puzzled experts for many years.

The research has revealed that cortisol, which is the stress hormone is lower in winter, and the heat does make it rise. This could affect public health because cortisol is important to regulate salt, sugar as well as fluids across the body.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *