MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

Does Sunil Grover want to be a part of Kapil Sharma’s show?

Added by Indo American News on March 20, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Sunil Grover

The weekend saw another war of words between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on Twitter. It all started when Sunil responded to a fan’s tweet, saying he was not doing Kapil’s upcoming comedy show because he hadn’t been approached for it. This did not go down well with Kapil, who accused Sunil of lying. Kapil claimed that he had approached Sunil a number of times in the past, but in vain. This led to a series of tweets between the two, which made it evident that things are still not well between them. Sunil and Kapil first had a fallout in ?March 2017, when they fought on a flight. The tiff was so ugly, Sunil walked out of Kapil’s show, which he was a part of back then. Though Kapil tried to make amends, the rift remained. Following their latest spat, BT got in touch with Sunil, who spoke about his current equation with Kapil and their once-strong friendship going kaput. Excerpts…

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *