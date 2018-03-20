Does Sunil Grover want to be a part of Kapil Sharma’s show?

The weekend saw another war of words between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on Twitter. It all started when Sunil responded to a fan’s tweet, saying he was not doing Kapil’s upcoming comedy show because he hadn’t been approached for it. This did not go down well with Kapil, who accused Sunil of lying. Kapil claimed that he had approached Sunil a number of times in the past, but in vain. This led to a series of tweets between the two, which made it evident that things are still not well between them. Sunil and Kapil first had a fallout in ?March 2017, when they fought on a flight. The tiff was so ugly, Sunil walked out of Kapil’s show, which he was a part of back then. Though Kapil tried to make amends, the rift remained. Following their latest spat, BT got in touch with Sunil, who spoke about his current equation with Kapil and their once-strong friendship going kaput. Excerpts…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com