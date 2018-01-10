IAN- Home Page
Donald Trump drops H-1B visa plan that could get 750,000 Indians deported

Added by Indo American News on January 10, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
WASHINGTON: In a relief for Indian techies, US authorities today said that the Trump administration is not considering any proposal that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the country. 

The announcement by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) came days after reports emerged that the Trump administration was considering tightening H-1B visa rules that could lead to deportation of 7,50,000 Indians. 

Credit: indiatimes.com

