Donald Trump nominates 2 Indian-Americans for key positions
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has nominated two Indian-Americans for key administrative posts to coordinate US law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks and oversee his plan to eliminate 75 per cent of federal regulations.
Prominent Indian-Americans Vishal Amin and Neomi Rao will be Trump’s new IP and regulatory czars respectively as he nominated them on Friday while making many administrative appointments.
Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com