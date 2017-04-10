Eye Level- Home Page
Donald Trump nominates 2 Indian-Americans for key positions

Added by Indo American News on April 10, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has nominated two Indian-Americans for key administrative posts to coordinate US law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks and oversee his plan to eliminate 75 per cent of federal regulations.

Prominent Indian-Americans Vishal Amin and Neomi Rao will be Trump’s new IP and regulatory czars respectively as he nominated them on Friday while making many administrative appointments.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

