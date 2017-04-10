Donald Trump nominates 2 Indian-Americans for key positions

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has nominated two Indian-Americans for key administrative posts to coordinate US law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks and oversee his plan to eliminate 75 per cent of federal regulations.

Prominent Indian-Americans Vishal Amin and Neomi Rao will be Trump’s new IP and regulatory czars respectively as he nominated them on Friday while making many administrative appointments.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com