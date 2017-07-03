Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha Movie Review

STORY: A month away from marrying her childhood friend Sunny (Upen Patel), princess Natasha (Natasha Fernandez) falls for a stable boy Dev (Shiv Darshan). He makes her believe they are lovers who were separated in their previous birth. But there is more to the story, as a deadly game of deception is about to meet its conclusion and lives are at stake.

REVIEW: Reincarnation films in Bollywood straddle the real and the supernatural worlds, and are usually love or revenge stories. But Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha is different in that aspect. It straddles two genres instead. While the makers want you to believe it is a romantic thriller, it ends up being an unintentional comedy.

