Ekal Houston Gala, Saturday, October 6

HOUSTON: Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation (EVF) will be hosting its annual charity gala on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Sugar Land Marriott Town Square. Themed as, ‘Future of India’, the event will feature Dr. Subhash Chandra, the Chairman of Zee TV, India, as the Keynote Speaker. He will be joined by the ‘You Can Win’ international best-seller author and motivational speaker, Shiv Khera. Many local Houston area luminaries, such as the Counsel General of India, Dr. Anupam Ray, the Founder and Chairman of Ekal-USA, Ramesh Shah, will be present at the Gala. This event will provide an outstanding opportunity for networking, set to tunes spun by a world class DJ and entertainment.

Much of the preparation for the event and participation at the Gala is expected to be by the young professional leaders of the community. Events will include a cocktail hour dedicated to networking, a live` auction peddling, dinner, and DJ-provided musical entertainment. Attendants will also have a unique opportunity to hear and interact with leaders on the ground of the Ekal movement, as well as students who have studied in the Ekal system.

Ekal’s larger mission – often paraphrased as Ekal Abhiyan – has expanded over the years, and now includes projects above and beyond just primary level education, many of which are in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. Specifically, the funds raised at the Gala will serve to support Ekal’s schools and associated projects that include (but are not limited to): Preventive Healthcare, Digital literacy, Skills Development Center, Gramothan Village Resource Center, Tailoring, and Modern Organic Farming for sustainability.

The details of Ekal Gala event are listed below:



EVENT: Ekal Houston Gala 2018



WHEN: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 5:40 p.m.



WHERE: Sugar Land Marriott Town Square, 16090 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479



(Sponsorship and Reservation): http://www/houstongala.ekal.org/



ABOUT EKAL:

Premised on the holistic development of villages and tribal areas in India, Ekal, since its foundation over 20 years ago, has made significant progress in taking basic primary education and self-sustaining trade skills to the remotest villages in India. As of 2018, Ekal has helped start over 70,000 single-teacher schools, through which it has educated as many as 2 million students, while also creating about 60,000 rural self-sustaining trade jobs. The recent addition of 15 fully equipped Digital Buses has allowed Ekal education to enter the 21st century in style. All of this has been made possible by the handsome and sustained contributions from many of Ekal’s strong 30,000 plus donors.