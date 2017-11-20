Femina Miss India Manushi Chhillar brings home Miss World crown after 17 years

It was a proud moment for India as Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017 among 118 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China, on Saturday. Andrea Meza, Miss Mexico, was crowned first runner-up and Stephanie Hill, Miss England, second runner-up.

Manushi, a medical student from Haryana who dreams of being a cardiac surgeon and who took a one-year break from studies to focus on representing India at the international pageant, is the sixth Indian to be crowned Miss World . She will bring the crown back to India after 17 years; the last Indian to bag it was Priyanka Chopra (2000).

