IAN- Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Femina Miss India Manushi Chhillar brings home Miss World crown after 17 years

Added by Indo American News on November 20, 2017.
Saved under Fashion, US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

1562221-india-1511022008-631-640x480

It was a proud moment for India as Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017 among 118 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China, on Saturday. Andrea Meza, Miss Mexico, was crowned first runner-up and Stephanie Hill, Miss England, second runner-up.

Manushi, a medical student from Haryana who dreams of being a cardiac surgeon and who took a one-year break from studies to focus on representing India at the international pageant, is the sixth Indian to be crowned Miss World . She will bring the crown back to India after 17 years; the last Indian to bag it was Priyanka Chopra (2000).

Click here to read more

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *