Festivals of India: Quiz Contest @ I-Fest

HOUSTON: ICC has planned Quiz Contest during this year’s I-Fest, which is going to take place on August 20, 2017. The topic for Quiz is – Festivals of India.

We have invited entries from the interested participants from Indo-American society. There will be preliminary screening rounds conducted during which three pairs of final contestants will be short listed. These three finalists will contest from the stage on the day of I-Fest. Three rounds of 10 minutes each will be played and at the end winner and runners up will be decided. During the quiz contest, few questions will also be posed to the crowd to generate interest and enthusiasm. Prizes in the form of gifts will be distributed to the winners.

The idea behind the quiz contest is to generate interest, enthusiasm and awareness about the rich culture of India.

Date: August 20, 2017

Place: Stafford Center, 10505 Cash Road, Stafford, Texas 77477

Time: 4.00 to 4.45 pm

Contact: Sanjay Sohoni – (281) 943 – 9758 / Falguni Gandhi – (281) 844 – 4604

Visit website to fill in the entry form: www.icchoustontx.org