First 60 Days of ASIE Established Several New Records

HOUSTON: American Society of Indian Engineers (ASIE), a Houston based organization for engineers, architects, designers, and engineering technicians, organized a very unique monthly event on March 23rd at a wonderful venue of Imperial Park Recreation Center in Sugar Land. With advance notice, the program started on time. With half an hour of registration and social networking, the dinner was served. The delicious dinner was served by Nirmanz Food Boutique, a coming soon restaurant in Sugar Land.

The year 2017 started with lots of momentum and tremendous response from the members. In previous two months, almost hundred members attended the technical seminar. The current ASIE President Dinesh D. Shah and President of BDC and Shah Companies, in his welcome remarks stated that today he is happy to break the record of attendance, but regretted deeply that due to the legal capacity of the hall, he had to turn down more than 30 members for the event. He also gave the brief report for “First 60 days of ASIE”, busy month of February and March with many activities of Science Fair, MathCounts, National E-Week programs, and Membership drive. Shah believes and practicing the quote of Henry Ford, “Coming Together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.” In his closing remarks, he added that “together we will continue to make ASIE an effective organization. However, it can only be accomplished when each and every member gets involved and helps with their suggestions, solutions, and support.”

The current Program Committee Chair, Board of Director, and an engineer with CP&Y, Archana Sharma informed the audience about breaking another record, that for the first time ASIE has not only booked twelve monthly technical seminars in advance for the entire year, but have exceeded with additional five programs including several field trips. She gave details about all seminar topics, which will cover all disciplines of engineering.

ASIE mission is to help, “Indian Engineering and Architectural Students – to Engineer their Future”. To accomplish this goal for the first time, Bhushan Patel, MS student of University of Houston was invited to make the presentation, “Only Engineers and Architects can do it”. He shared the interesting information about twelve world-best skyscraper buildings with unique architectural and engineering design. It was not only well received, but it was complimented for the opportunity given to the students. The current President of Houston Ekel Vidyalaya and attending the first ASIE seminar, Pankaj Desai said, “Good format and content. I liked participation from younger generation.”

ASIE always promotes Indian Origin Engineers and Architects for the high level technical appointments. The current ASIE Vice President and also a Vice President of KIT Professional, Chetan Vyas made an announcements with pride that two Indian origin engineers Karun Sreerama and Shashi Kumar were appointed as Public Works Director with City of Houston and City of Missouri City respectively.

During the inauguration in January, Dinesh Shah pledged to the members and challenged Chaitanya Gampa, who is Membership Chair, Board Member, and Project Manager with Huitt Zollars, to double the membership in 2017. With her tireless efforts, ASIE set another record of maximum Corporate Membership. With a solely secret and a special surprise, she announced the names of 38 Corporate Members and declared the record. The unveiling ceremony of new banner of 2017 Corporate Members was performed by two long time ASIE generous supporters Ravi Raj Yanamandala, President of Geotest Engineering, Inc and Sudhakar Kalaga, President of KIT Professional Inc. For the Recognition and Appreciation Ceremony for Corporate Members, the ASIE First President and one of the founder members of ASIE, Hasmukh Doshi presented a Certificate of Appreciation and ASIE coffee mug to each Corporate Member.

As a part of the monthly seminar, this time the subject was related to Legal and Ethics. The current Board Member, Corporate Member, Life Member and One of the Principal of ARKK Engineering, Mr. Madhu Kilambi introduced the speaker Hon. Himesh Gandhi, the City of Sugar Land Councilman at Large, and also the attorney and shareholder of RMWBH law firm. Gandhi educated Engineers and Architects for their legal and professional liabilities during his one-hour presentation with case studies and Q & A. Mahesh Wadhwa, Architect and Owner of Wadhwa Associates and ASIE Life Member presented the Certificate of Appreciation and ASIE Coffee Mug to Himesh Gandhi as a token of appreciation.

At the end, with a vote of thanks by IT Chair and Board Member Sirish Madichetti this record breaking program was concluded.