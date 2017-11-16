Four Artists Exhibition Held in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND: Local artist Suranga Cholia was one of the featured artists in a Four Artists Exhibition held at the Sugar Land Art Center on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Sponsored by Pradeep Gokhale of Ameriprise Financial, the exhibition also featured paintings by Nataliya Scheib, Catherine Gauche, and Ruling Meng. Additional sponsors included Sai DiTusa and Neuberger Berman.

Cholia said she was interested in painting since childhood, but had taken up the avocation recently after a gap of 30 years. Her paintings are diverse, including still life, portraiture and Indian ruralscapes.

Fotofest 2018 Biennial to Focus on India

HOUSTON: The FotoFest 2018 Biennial will focus on India with the theme: INDIA: Contemporary Photographic and New Media Art

The exhibitions will be on display March 10-April 22, 2018 in Houston across Sawyer Yards in the Washington Avenue Art District and at the Asia Society Texas Center. Concurrently, art exhibits featuring India will also be on view at the Contemporary Arts Museum, Museum of Fine Arts and 100 other leading art mueaums, art galleries and art spaces throughout the city.

The 2018 Biennial will be staged by Lead Curator Sunil Gupta with FotoFest Executive Director Steven Evans. Mr. Gupta is an artist, writer, activist and curator. His work has been shown internationally in over 90 solo exhibitions, most recently at Yale University. He is currently the visiting lecturer at the Royal College of Art in London. “This exhibit will address the legacy of the last 20 years,” said Gupta. “It has been a period when photography and moving image media have been consistently included within the exhibitions of fine art.”

Last Tuesday, Nov. 6, Gupta displayed a slide presention at the Asia Society of many of the photographs that will be in the biennial, including the works of fine artists, journalists and social activists in India and its global diaspora.