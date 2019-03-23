Geetanjali Radio Hosts Its Annual Fundraising Gala

BY DR. SARITA MEHTA

HOUSTON: Shoba Joshi and her son Hiren Joshi’s Geetanjali Radio show hosted its Annual Appreciation & Fundraising Gala on March 15 at India House.

The was attended by like-minded guests, music lovers and supporters gathered to enjoy the fun-filled musical evening. The evening was filled with melodious live singing anchored by the talented brother of Shoba, Bansi Chabria, a versatile singer and Sharada Akunuria, the award winning singer, who was featured as one of the nine US-based personalities in Telugu Times 9th Anniversary edition.

The duo captivated the audience with the rendering of some memorable old Hindi songs to an informal gathering, which joined in with the singers. The audience also appreciated a raffle of several items, including designer His and Her watches, and the dinner catered by Dawat Catering.

Geetanjali Radio (KXYZ AM 1320) has been on the air since 1992 with the support of advertisers and local Houston listeners. For over 26 years, Shoba Joshi has been on the airwaves providing the best of classic Bollywood music and helping the community get connected with India and Indian culture.

The program began with a Ganapati Bhajan sung by Sharada followed by a ceremonial lighting of the traditional lamp. John Espinosa (Hiren’s wife Casey’s uncle) emceed the event and invited special guests Jugal Malani, the President of India House and the Grand Sponsor for fundraiser, Vijay Pallod of Hindus of Greater Houston, Dr. Arun Verma, of Seeta Ram Foundation, Dr. Harshad Patel, Ashok Garg, Swapan Dharyawan, President of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Nisha Mirani, President of ICC, Harsh Kumar of India House, Pankaj Desai, Naran Chawda; President Ekal Vidyaliya, Madhan Mohan Patel, Gitesh Desai, President Sewa International, Jay Deshmukh of Chinmaya Mission and Manohar Gidwani of Banke Bihari on stage to light the lamps. Milani congratulated Geetanjali Radio on its 26 years of successfully hosting the program, and praised Shobha and Hiren for their efforts.

Gitesh Desai, who was recently awarded the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award for 2019, the highest honor conferred on overseas Indian by the Government of India, was honored with a ceremonial shawl by Shoba Joshi. Ken Mathew Councilman from Stafford since 2006 in his brief speech congratulated the Geetanjali Radio. Sri Preston Kulkarni, who ran for Congress in a close race against Pete Olson, congratulated Shoba and Hiren, adding ”we are blessed to hear the amazing voices of two very talented singers Bansi Chabria and Sarda Akunuri.”

Shoba and Hiren Joshi extended their highest appreciation for the support to Geetanjali Radio to the Grand Sponsors Jugal and Raj Malani, Dawat Vatering for the delicious food, Krishna Sounds’ Darshak Thacker for the sound system, Touch of Elegance by Sara Dugal for decorations, Sudhakar Roy for photography, and Indo American News as well as the other Indian print and TV media for their year-round support.