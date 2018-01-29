General Motors aims to ramp up component exports from India

NEW DELHI:

American auto major General Motors (GM) is looking to ramp up component exports from India even as it continues to add new global markets for vehicle shipments from the country, a company official said.

The company, which has stopped selling cars in the Indian market, recently started exporting Beat Notchback to Costa Rica. “Apart from this addition, we also plan on expanding the component exports in 2018,” a General Motors India spokesperson said.

Credit: livemint.com