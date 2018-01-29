Houston Community College-Home Page
SBI Home Page

General Motors aims to ramp up component exports from India

Added by Indo American News on January 29, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

general motors

NEW DELHI:

American auto major General Motors (GM) is looking to ramp up component exports from India even as it continues to add new global markets for vehicle shipments from the country, a company official said.

The company, which has stopped selling cars in the Indian market, recently started exporting Beat Notchback to Costa Rica. “Apart from this addition, we also plan on expanding the component exports in 2018,” a General Motors India spokesperson said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *