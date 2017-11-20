Google India hits billion dollar sales mark

The Indian unit of Google crossed the billion-dollar sales milestone in fiscal 2017, a year when the search engine’s local business grew at half the pace of the prior year. But its rival Facebook nearly doubled its revenues in the country indicating increasing preference by marketers to advertise on other social media platform beyond Google.

Google India Pvt Ltd, posted a turnover of Rs 7,208.9 crore ($1.11 billion at current exchange rate) in the year through March 2017, a 22% jump from the previous year’s Rs 5,904 crore. Sales had expanded 44% in fiscal 2016.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com