Grand Opening Celebrations for SNB’s Dallas Regional Office

DALLAS: On October 26, Southwestern National Bank held a Grand Opening celebration of the Dallas Regional Office located at 500 N. Central Expressway, Richardson, TX 75080. With over 200 attendees present, including special guest Mark Solomon, City of Richardson Mayor pro tem, the Board of Directors, Senior Management and staff extended their sincere appreciation for the community’s support and their business. A ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a lion dance for good luck and fortune, and plenty of good food, concluded the celebration.

Dallas/CA Region President, Mohammed Younus, stated that Southwestern National Bank has great expectations for our new and more convenient location and we welcome everyone to join in the Dallas Regional Office Grand Opening festivities.

Gary Owens, President/CEO of Southwestern National Bank, stated the bank looks forward to continued growth in the area and appreciates the community’s continued support.

Southwestern National Bank is a minority owned community bank headquartered at 6901 Corporate Drive, Houston Texas. The bank is centered in a dynamic and bustling business community that is highly diversified in its ethnicity and rich in culture. To better serve our community the staff speaks several languages including but not limited to English, Taiwanese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Hindi, and Urdu. Founded on November 3, 1997, today, Southwestern National Bank has six banking centers serving clients in Houston, Sugar Land, Plano, Richardson, Austin and the surrounding areas. In addition, the bank operates a Loan Production/Deposit Production office in Irvine California.

For further details visit our website at www.swnbk.com