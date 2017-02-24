Historical Drama about Sri Ramanujacharya on March 4

HOUSTON: “Sri Ramanuja”, a historical stage play on the great Vaishnava Acharya commemorating 1000 years of his birth, will be presented by Houston’s Meenakshi Theaters on Saturday March 4th, in support of Global Organization for Divinity/Namadwaar. The play will be staged at Marie Spence Flickinger Fine Arts Center, Building 15, San Jacinto College South, 13735 Beamer Road, Houston TX 77089. Social hour, refreshments and seating will begin at 3:30 PM.

India is a land that has given birth to great philosophers who have helped nurture rich spirituality, culture and better social awareness and upliftment of the human race. Sri Ramanuja was one such great saint, philosopher, theologian and leader. Born in 1017 AD in southern India, Sri Ramanuja struggled through many challenges and personal losses in his 120 years of life, and yet stayed firm in his desire to seek right knowledge and in his deep, unswerving faith and devotion to the Lord.

The drama is directed by Dr. Kas Saranathan, a cardiologist and passionate veteran director and actor, whose Meenakshi Theaters has been producing theatrical plays in Houston for the last 30 years. The script for this presentation has been researched and written by Mr. Chandramouli, a prolific writer who has written numerous plays of various genres for Meenakshi Theaters for over 8 years. The 35+ cast drama will feature several Meenakshi Theaters veteran actors as well as a few debut performers from the Houston community.

The play will be in Tamil language, but as it depicts the life events of a great saint who has touched the lives of people all over India and the world, it can be appreciated by all devotees. A booklet with information on saint’s life will also be given to all attendees. All are invited to come and watch “Sri Ramanuja” and obtain Sri Ramanuja’s blessings.

There are different seating levels at $20, $50 and $100 per ticket. Donor/VIP passes with preferred seating are offered for donors $250, $500, $1000 and above. Proceeds will go towards the construction and remodeling of Global Organization for Divinity’s prayer house, Namadwaar. To buy tickets online visit www.godivinity.org or call 281-402-6585.

This project is supported by a City of Pearland cultural arts grant through the Pearland Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

The weekend of Mar 4th and 5th will also mark the 7th anniversary celebrations of Houston Namadwaar Prayer House. Events at Namadwaar on Sunday Mar 5th include Mahamantra kirtan, commemorative address by HH Sri Sri Muralidhara Swamiji’s disciple from India, a Hari Katha on Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu by Smt. Uma Ranganathan and “Walk with a Doc” community 1K walk/run sponsored by Texas Medical Association. Contact 281-402-6585 for more info.