How Can I Express My love for Mom, this Mother’s Day? Let Me Count the Ways…

Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

In the United States, celebration of Mother’s Day began in the early 20th century. It is not related to the many celebrations of mothers and motherhood that have occurred throughout the world over thousands of years, such as the Greek cult to Cybele, the Roman festival of Hilaria, or the Christian Mothering Sunday celebration (originally a commemoration of Mother Church, not motherhood). However, in some countries, Mother’s Day has become synonymous with these older traditions. -wikipedia.com

MOTHERS DAY MESSAGES FROM OUR READERS

Dear Mom (Kailash Thakkar)

Life has never been perfect. It probably never will. But I will never ever lose hope, because I know I always have you to stand by me even if the whole world falls apart. I love you Maa. – Mansi

Mom, you are the bright sunshine and fountain of love in my life.

Hugs and Kisses from Shania.

To Sanjay: Sanju baby, You’ve been a blessing from the start. I love you with all my heart! – Mommy Yamini

Mommy Sudha

“To the Queen of this home, the Queen of my daddy’s heart and the Queen of my life – I love you Mom. Happy Mothers day” – Keshav

Dear Tanishka & Shikhar,

You both are precious in every way, the SUNSHINE in my day, the JOY in my SOUL, and the LOVE of my life. God has been really kind to give me lovely children like you. You make me proud every single day!!! Love you to the moon and beyond!!! Hugs

-Mommy Pallavi

Dear Pushya, If God had let me choose a son, there is no doubt you’d be the one. It seems it was just yesterday I watched you take your first steps. Today I see you grow and achieve. Thanks for making me a proud mom! -Mommy Bhumi