How this AIADMK MLA slipped away from Sasikala’s camp and joined Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu’s political crisis resembles a Bollywood potboiler more every day. And, the latest episode in the saga has been scripted by SP Shamuganathan, the AIADMK legislator from Sivaikuntam near Tuticorin.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shamuganathan attended a party MLAs meet to show support to AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala — who paraded 130-plus lawmakers in a show of strength to counter a rebellion by caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam.

Credit: hindustantimes.com