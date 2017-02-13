HCC- Home Page
How this AIADMK MLA slipped away from Sasikala’s camp and joined Panneerselvam

Added by Indo American News on February 13, 2017.
Image of SP Shamuganathan, the AIADMK legislator from Sivaikuntam near Tuticorin who switched from Sasikala camp to Pannerselvam(www.tamilnadumlas.com)

Tamil Nadu’s political crisis resembles a Bollywood potboiler more every day. And, the latest episode in the saga has been scripted by SP Shamuganathan, the AIADMK legislator from Sivaikuntam near Tuticorin.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shamuganathan attended a party MLAs meet to show support to AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala — who paraded 130-plus lawmakers in a show of strength to counter a rebellion by caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

