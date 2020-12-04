How to Get Tested for Covid-19 in Houston

If you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, or if you think or know that you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the disease, you owe it to yourself and your loved ones, your co-workers, and your community to schedule a test.

The Houston Health Department and agency partners offer free testing sites across the city with Spanish speakers onsite.

Visit houstonemergency.org or call 832-393-4220 for information on how to get tested and to schedule an appointment at one of the locations across the city.

Getting tested at Houston Health Department-affiliated sites is free, and does not require proof of residency, citizenship or insurance.

Anyone, regardless of symptoms, may get tested. Information on the locations of free testing sites is updated daily, and can be found at houstonemergency.org/covid-19-testing

Scheduling a COVID-19 test through the secure website or by phone is safe. Houston Health Department COVID-19 workers are sworn to confidentiality. You will not be asked to provide your social security number, bank account information, or proof of citizenship.

COVID-19 testing does not affect Green Card status or application for a permanent residency. Undocumented individuals will not be deported if they test positive.