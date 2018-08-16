IAF Night @ Skeeters

SUGAR LAND: Indo-American Forum (IAF) is hosting a Family and a very Fun night at Constellation field on August 24, as Skeeters play against New Britain Bees from 6:30-10pm.

The night is full of fantastic promises; Private pool for the kids to swim in, Private dinner buffet, Fireworks, and Pre-Game dance performance by Infused Performing Arts. Infused recently performed at Rockets half-time as well. IAF is subsidizing the event significantly to promote the Indo-American community in a very Indo-American way.

IAF has been in existence since the last 14 years. It is very active in the community and can be seen out and about in recent events such as Sugar Land Kite Festival, and 4th of July celebrations dispersing free water and refreshments. Main objective of IAF is to represent and create awareness of the Indo-American community, contribute to the community positively, promote secularism, and support humanitarian causes. It has supported multiple charities and worthy causes in the past such as Arc of fort Bend, Child Advocates of Fort Bend, and others.

IAF members and their spouse are FREE. They need to RSVP to NarenRPatel@gmail.com for complimentary tickets. Tickets are only $15/adult and $10/child. Kids under 3 are free. Tickets are available for purchase at Sulekha.com