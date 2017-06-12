IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, IISc among world’s top 200 universities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay has broken into the top 200 club in the latest edition of the ‘Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings’, to join IIT-Delhi and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, in this group. With this, India, for the first time, is home to three of the top 200 universities in the world.

According to the ‘QS World University Rankings 2018’, released on Wednesday morning, IIT-Bombay improved its performance by 40 positions, from 219 rank last year to 179 this time. In another first, IIT-Delhi has replaced IISc as the best ranked Indian institution in the world. So, while IIT-Delhi has risen from 185 rank to 172 this year, IISc slipped over 30 places from 152 to 190.

Credit: indianexpress.com