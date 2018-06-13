MFAH- Home Page
Incessant rains wreak havoc in Manipur

Added by Indo American News on June 13, 2018.
US South Asian
About 50 metres stretch of the National Highway has been blocked by debris brought down by the landslide near Sinam village, 35 km from Imphal.

By Jimmy Leivon 

IMPHAL: Incessant rains over the past two days are wreaking havoc in many parts of Manipur triggering landslides and inundating low lying areas. The continuous downpour has triggered a landslide in hill districts particularly along the National Highway-37 disrupting traffic. A statement issued by the state government said that heavy to very heavy rains are predicted at a few places in Manipur, and it could continue till June 15.

The statement, released by Relief and Disaster Management has asked all the deputy commissioners in the state to take up precautionary measures as there is a possibility of floods and landslides due to the incessant rains.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

