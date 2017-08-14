India Create History, Complete 1st 3-Test Series Whitewash Away From Home

Ravinchandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami helped India seal an innings victory over Sri Lanka in the third Test at Pallekele to complete a series whitewash over their neighbours on Day Three of the third and final Test on Monday. Ashwin ended with figures of 4/68 while Shami finished with 3/32 in the second innings. India had already clinched the series in Colombo when they had taken a 2-0 lead after having won the first Test at Galle. This series win was historic for India as it was their first three-Test series sweep outside of the country.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 181 in their second innings after managing only a paltry 135 in their first to hand India an innings and 171-run win.

Credit: ndtv.com