India Create History, Complete 1st 3-Test Series Whitewash Away From Home

India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs in the third Test to win the series 3-0.

Ravinchandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami helped India seal an innings victory over Sri Lanka in the third Test at Pallekele to complete a series whitewash over their neighbours on Day Three of the third and final Test on Monday. Ashwin ended with figures of 4/68 while Shami finished with 3/32 in the second innings. India had already clinched the series in Colombo when they had taken a 2-0 lead after having won the first Test at Galle. This series win was historic for India as it was their first three-Test series sweep outside of the country. 

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 181 in their second innings after managing only a paltry 135 in their first to hand India an innings and 171-run win.

Credit: ndtv.com

