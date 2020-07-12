India Culture Center Continues Covid-19 Relief Efforts with Local Agencies

HOUSTON: India Culture Center is continuing its mission to provide face marks and food distribution to assist the needy and first responders throughout the region, including Houston Police Department, City of Stafford and Fort Bend County.

May 5th – Delivered Meals to Houston Police Department were Present were Ajit Patel and ICC President Jasmeeta Singh.

May 8- 1000 Masks Delivered at District F Council Member Tiffany D.Thomas, with ICC board members Gaurav Jhaveri, Parul Fernandes, Nagraj, Sai, Nimesh Assistant, Jasmeeta Singh at the International District.

May 13th- Delivered meals to HPD continuously donating lunch for four days. Present were Nisha Mirani & Ajit Patel.

May 20th- Donated 1,000 Surgical Masks to Stafford City- Elected ofﬁcials present – Fire Chief of Stafford Center, Larry Dicamillo, and Council Members Alice C Chen, Ken Mathew, Sri Kulkarni, Congresswoman Virginia and the ICC board, at the Stafford City Hall.

May 20th– ICC webinar in collaboration with IACCGH with Commissioner Adrian Garcia from 2-3 pm.

May 29th- Donated 1,000 Surgical Masks and homemade masks to City Council Member Jerry Davis to serve the District B for ICC COVID-19 collaborative Initiative with CRY org. Present – ICC Bods- Gaurav Jhaveri, Parul Fernandes, Trustee Manisha Gandhi, President Jasmeeta Singh and the CRY board.

June 24th- ICC mission of Mask Distribution, collaborating with City Council Member Amy Peck of District A for food Distribution. Present were board members Parul Fernandes and Jasmeeta Singh

June 24th – 1600 Mask Donation at Fort Bend County in collaboration with ICC Partnering organization North South foundation. Present Elected ofﬁcials Judge KP George, Judge Juli Mathew, District Attorney Brian Middleton, and President Jasmeeta Singh ICC BOD Parul Fernandes, Pavana Gadde, ICC Partnering org director NSF Sai. ICC is also hosting a free Bhangra and Zumba workshop on Sunday, Jully 12 from 5:30 to 66:30 pm via Zoom video conferencing.