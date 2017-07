Indian-American doctor couple killed in plane crash in US

HOUSTON: In a tragic incident, an Indian-origin psychiatrist couple were killed when their private plane crashed in the US state of Ohio, police officials said on Wednesday.

Umamaheswara Kalapatapu, 63, and his wife Sitha-Gita Kalapatapu, 61, both of Logansport, were killed in the crash, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

