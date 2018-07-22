TravelGuzs- Home Page
Indian-Americans donate $1 billion a year: Survey

Added by Indo American News on July 22, 2018.
WASHINGTON: Indian-Americans, who are among the ethnic groups with highest per capita income, donate about $1 billion per year, far less than their potential of $3 billion philanthropy in the US, according to the results of a first-of-its-kind survey.

The survey, which assessed the giving habits of Indian-Americans, concluded that the community donates in the range of 1.5 per cent of their income per year, compared to the average American donation rate of four per cent per year.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

