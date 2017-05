Indian-origin girl in UK gets 162 IQ points, more than Einstein

LONDON: A 12-year-old Indian-origin girl in England, who secured two points higher than geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking in the British Mensa IQ test, has been invited to join the coveted society as a member.

Rajgauri Pawar appeared in the British Mensa IQ Test in Manchester last month, and scored 162 – the highest possible IQ for someone under the age of 18.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com