Indian-origin MPs in UK will be happy to assist India to bring back Netaji’s ashes from Tokyo: Vaz

LONDON: Indian-origin parliamentarians in the UK would be happy to assist India to bring back the mortal remains of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from Tokyo, a British lawmaker of Indian descent said here Wednesday.

There are more than 20 Indian-origin lawmakers in the UK parliament.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com