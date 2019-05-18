Indian Seniors Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Musical Program

HOUSTON: Mother’s Day 2019 was a happy and enjoyable experience for some 500+ members of the Indian Senior Citizen Association with music program coordinated by the music maestro who needs no introduction, Surinder Talwar, on Mother’s Day itself, Sunday, May 12 at India House. The hall was packed with seniors and their families in tow humming to the medley of songs.

The program began with a bhajan by Talwar and other musicians and singers Shrisanvitha Sridhar, Akhila Mamandur, Shruti Vatsan, Akash Shrikanth, Sonali Mohanty, Krushal Panda, Navneet Arora, and Dimple Arora. They sang Bollywood numbers on the Mother’s love for her child. Prerna Shah sang a Garba that got many ladies on their feet to dance in front of the stage. Urjitha, Anjana Ganesh and Anika Ravi performed beautiful dances too. Tej Ganjoo accompanied on the harmonium and Jayendra Prabhukhot played the tabla.

Gifts were presented to all Mothers were sponsored by the Sridhar family. Indian kulfi was sponsored by Arvinda Shah while lunch was sponsored by Prerna Shah. The India House management sponsored the Auditorium and all the arrangements and sponsors were much appreciated by ISCA President Ramesh Modi.