India’s Next Superstars written update April 08, 2018: Aman and Natasha are declared as winners

In the last episode of the season, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty joined hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi for a performance which entertained everyone.

Harshvardhan gave the first performance of the day, joined by Karanvir Bohra in an action-packed role. Rohit Shetty called the act filmy and dramatic while appreciating Harshwardhan’s performance.

