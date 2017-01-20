India’s online spend to touch Rs875,600 crore by 2018: Report

New Delhi: Indian shoppers are likely to spend almost 85% more on global online marketplaces in 2017 across categories, said a report jointly published by digital payments platform PayPal and market research firm Ipsos.

The report titled PayPal Cross-Border Consumer Research 2016 projected that the overall online spending in the country (including domestic and cross-border) is expected to touch Rs8,75,600 crore in 2018 from the estimated Rs4,92,500 crore in 2016.

Credit: www.livemint.com