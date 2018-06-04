Informational Knowledge vs Practical Experience

Blog by Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj

In many schools, emphasis is placed on informational knowledge learned by reading textbooks or listening to lectures, memorizing the material, and taking tests. However, when one wants to become an adept or practitioner in the field, it involves more practical lessons. Doctors need to learn how to perform surgery or medical procedures. It is not enough to memorize medical books. Teachers need to learn how to teach and make not just give lectures. It is similar when it comes to the subject of spirituality.

Many feel they understand spirituality because they can read books or listen to lectures on the subject.

This story from Mahabharata gives insight into what true learning is.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in