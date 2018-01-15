Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives; India, Israel seek to put UN vote behind them

Within hours of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landing at the airport, where he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visiting leader called him “my good friend” and said that they would together bring relations between the two countries to “new heights”.

In bilateral talks to be held on Monday, the two leaders are expected to discuss defence, security and innovation, apart from agriculture and water technology cooperation. Sources told The Indian Express that the two sides are likely to sign several pacts in the areas of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber-security, and co-production of films and documentaries, among others.

