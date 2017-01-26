Jallikattu Support in Houston

KATY: The Tamil people residing in the greater Houston area organized a peaceful rally to support the Jallikattu and to support the Tamil Nadu people who are protesting to remove the ban on Jallikattu permanently at George Bush Park on Saturday, January 21 at 3:00 pm. There were around 750 attendees from all age group gathered to show their support. The supporters were carrying various banners and flyers to showcase their support to Jallikattu. The banners have conveyed the message of Houston in support of Jallikattu and also Jallikattu being the birth right of every Tamilan. The supporters stayed in the park for more than 2 hours and expressed their support on Jallikattu with slogans such as “We want Jallikattu”, “Remove ban on Jallikattu permanently” and many more.



From the overwhelming support received it was evident that the Houston Tamil community has a keen interest and affection towards the Tamil heritage and culture and their spirit on fighting for the rights of Tamil. The event ended with a peaceful walk around the park. Everyone came together as one community and showed their support. The event was organized by youth volunteers showcasing the same spirit demonstrated back in India.