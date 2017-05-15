Kapil Mishra: Kejriwal a corrupt man, AAP received crores from shell companies
Added by Indo American News on May 15, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: Aam aadmi party, Arvind Kejriwal, Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Kapil Mishra, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Kapil Mishra fainted at a media conference on Sunday, but not before he levelled ‘massive’ corruption charges against CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Photo: PTI
New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra fainted at a media conference on Sunday, but not before he accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “massive” financial irregularities.
Mishra demanded Kejriwal’s resignation and said if he didn’t step down, the former water minister would “drag” the chief minister by his “collar” and “lock him up” in Tihar Jail.
Click here to read more…
Credit: livemint.com