Kapil Mishra: Kejriwal a corrupt man, AAP received crores from shell companies

Added by Indo American News on May 15, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Kapil Mishra fainted at a media conference on Sunday, but not before he levelled ‘massive’ corruption charges against CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra fainted at a media conference on Sunday, but not before he accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “massive” financial irregularities.

Mishra demanded Kejriwal’s resignation and said if he didn’t step down, the former water minister would “drag” the chief minister by his “collar” and “lock him up” in Tihar Jail.

Credit: livemint.com

