Kapil Sharma to marry Ginni Chatrath. Who is Ginni? See pics

Kapil Sharma has kept quiet about his love life for so long that his fans believed it was non-existent. But on Friday morning, India’s ace stand-up comedian confessed what many had known all along – that his special someone is Ginni Chatrath. Kapil is all set to marry Ginni and if sources are to be believed, the two are already engaged. On Friday, Kapil wrote on Twitter that he has something special to share and followed it up with a beautiful post which had Ginni Chatrath’s photo. “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:),” he wrote introducing Ginni, almost confirming that wedding is on the cards.

Credit: indianexpress.com