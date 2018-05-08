“Karan Tacker was signed to play the role of Naitik in Yeh Rishta..,” revealed Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: We are sure that the iconic on-screen couple – Naitik and Akshara from Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, hold a special place in the hearts of television lovers.

Naitik and Akshara portray a bond of love, marriage and the journey of adjustments of living in a Marwari joint family in Udaipur. Essayed by Karan Mehra and Hina Khan, the characters soon hit ‘the end’ as the actors made an exit from the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai now narrates the tale of Akshara’s daughter Naira and her family.

Credit: tellychakkar.com