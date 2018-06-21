MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

KEEMAT Overwhelmed by 99 Cents Chaat for Father’s Day

Added by Indo American News on June 21, 2018.
Saved under Community, Headlines
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

IMG COLLAGE 1_IN

SUGAR LAND: Just days before Father’s Day, Keemat managers decided to do something special for Fathers for Father’s Day.  Ask any Indian Father what they love to eat most, and nostalgically they will remember their youthful college days snacking on their favorite chaat such as Bhel Puri, Pani Puri or Gol Gappa as its called in the North, Samosa Chaat, Sev Puri, and Aloo Tikki.  

IMG COLLAGE 2_IN

This past weekend over 500 Fathers were treated to some great tasting, authentic Chaat for only 99 cents!  The Khana Bazaar inside Keemat Grocers in Sugar Land was overwhelmed, and indeed sold out of most items on Saturday, and had to call in for backup and reduced service hours to replenish and meet the Sunday demand.  Look for more roll back specials from Keemat Grocers, innovators in customer service, variety, cleanliness and of course their namesake – low prices.

Now at four locations: Hilcroft, Sugar Land, Katy, and 1960. For further details visit keematgrocers.com.

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *