KEEMAT Overwhelmed by 99 Cents Chaat for Father’s Day

SUGAR LAND: Just days before Father’s Day, Keemat managers decided to do something special for Fathers for Father’s Day. Ask any Indian Father what they love to eat most, and nostalgically they will remember their youthful college days snacking on their favorite chaat such as Bhel Puri, Pani Puri or Gol Gappa as its called in the North, Samosa Chaat, Sev Puri, and Aloo Tikki.

This past weekend over 500 Fathers were treated to some great tasting, authentic Chaat for only 99 cents! The Khana Bazaar inside Keemat Grocers in Sugar Land was overwhelmed, and indeed sold out of most items on Saturday, and had to call in for backup and reduced service hours to replenish and meet the Sunday demand. Look for more roll back specials from Keemat Grocers, innovators in customer service, variety, cleanliness and of course their namesake – low prices.

Now at four locations: Hilcroft, Sugar Land, Katy, and 1960. For further details visit keematgrocers.com.