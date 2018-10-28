TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

Koffee With Karan 6: Ishaan Khatter to grace the show with brother Shahid Kapoor

Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his debut on Koffee with Karan.

Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his debut on Koffee with Karan.

The sixth season of Karan Johar’s chat show has an interesting line-up of guests. The show, which premiered with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on October 21, will see Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana-Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar and Aamir Khan among others. Now, joining the list of celebrities is Ishaan Khatter who will make his Koffee with Karan debut with brother Shahid Kapoor. Shahid appeared on the show last year with wife Mira Rajput.

At an event in Delhi, Ishaan told indianexpress.com, “Yes, I will be a part of the show with Shahid Kapoor. I am extremely excited. Come on, did you see the hamper. Who would not be excited for that?”

 

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *