Koffee With Karan 6: Ishaan Khatter to grace the show with brother Shahid Kapoor

The sixth season of Karan Johar’s chat show has an interesting line-up of guests. The show, which premiered with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on October 21, will see Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana-Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar and Aamir Khan among others. Now, joining the list of celebrities is Ishaan Khatter who will make his Koffee with Karan debut with brother Shahid Kapoor. Shahid appeared on the show last year with wife Mira Rajput.

At an event in Delhi, Ishaan told indianexpress.com, “Yes, I will be a part of the show with Shahid Kapoor. I am extremely excited. Come on, did you see the hamper. Who would not be excited for that?”

Credit: indianexpress.com